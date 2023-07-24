© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mountain Money

Climate change and the future of homeowners insurance

By Alison Kuhlow,
Roger Goldman
Published July 24, 2023 at 1:58 PM MDT

Benjamin Keys, economist and a professor of real estate and finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, talks about the future of homeowners insurance.

In a May 2023 New York Time Editorial, Benjamin Keys said, “If you don’t think you’ve been affected by global warming, take a closer look at your last homeowners’ insurance bill. The average cost of coverage has reached $1,900 a year nationwide, but it’s $4,000 a year in New Orleans and about $5,000 a year in Miami, according to Policygenius, an online insurance marketplace. And that is pocket change compared with the impact climate change may ultimately have on the value of your home. We have reached a turning point: Climate risk is driving insurer decisions like never before.”

Benjamin Keys is an economist and a professor of real estate and finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. He explains what is happening with homeowners insurance and climate change.

Mountain Money
Stay Connected
Alison Kuhlow
KPCW co-host and producer of Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman