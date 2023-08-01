© 2023 KPCW

Mountain Money

'Anansi's Gold: The Man Who Looted the West, Outfoxed Washington, and Swindled the World'

By Roger Goldman,
Alison Kuhlow
Published August 1, 2023 at 7:54 AM MDT

Author Yepoka Yeebo shares her new book "Anansi's Gold: The Man Who Looted the West, Outfoxed Washington, and Swindled the World."

Author Yepoka Yeebo shares a truly astounding, never-before-told story of one of the 20th century’s longest-running and most spectacular frauds. This story is told in her new book "Anansi's Gold: The Man Who Looted the West, Outfoxed Washington, and Swindled the World."

In it Ghanian journalist Yepoka Yeebo unravels the wild and unbelievable story of one of the greatest con artists of all time and his decades-long Oman Ghana Trust Fund scam that American prosecutors called “one of the most fascinating and lucrative in modern history.”

Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
Alison Kuhlow
KPCW co-host and producer of Mountain Money
