Blue Forest and the Forest Resilience Bond

Blue Forest is a conservation finance nonprofit focused on forest restoration. Since 2018, Blue Forest has managed investor capital through its flagship financial product, the Forest Resilience Bond (FRB), which deploys private capital to finance forest restoration projects on private and public lands to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire.

Dr. Tessa Maurer is a Senior Project Scientist at Blue Forest. Her work focuses on quantifying the benefits of forest restoration work and translating the findings into useful tools for land managers, utilities and the general public.