How important are cities for modern civilization?

The greatest achievements in human culture have been born and nurtured in cities. Cities are a relatively new invention – they are only possible when a civilization has moved beyond total dependence on subsistence farming for food. The way cities are organized and function have changed dramatically over the years. Today the headlines are filled with news of empty office buildings and deteriorating conditions of cities filled with a burgeoning homeless population. So what does the future look like for cities and how important are they for the future of modern civilization?

Authors Ian Golding and Tom Lee-Devlin take a deep dive into the history and future of cities in their new book, “Age of the City.”