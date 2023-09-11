© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mountain Money

How important are cities for modern civilization?

By Alison Kuhlow,
Roger Goldman
Published September 11, 2023 at 4:59 PM MDT

Mountain Money talks with authors Ian Goldin and Tom Lee-Devlin about their new book “Age of the City: Why our Future will be Won or Lost Together.”

The greatest achievements in human culture have been born and nurtured in cities. Cities are a relatively new invention – they are only possible when a civilization has moved beyond total dependence on subsistence farming for food. The way cities are organized and function have changed dramatically over the years. Today the headlines are filled with news of empty office buildings and deteriorating conditions of cities filled with a burgeoning homeless population. So what does the future look like for cities and how important are they for the future of modern civilization?

Authors Ian Golding and Tom Lee-Devlin take a deep dive into the history and future of cities in their new book, “Age of the City.”

Mountain Money
Stay Connected
Alison Kuhlow
KPCW co-host and producer of Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman