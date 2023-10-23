Wayne State professor offers insight into United Auto Workers negotiations

The UAW has been on a targeted strike against three Detroit automakers since September 15, 2023. As of Oct. 6, the number of UAW members on strike from their Big Three jobs stood at 25,000 – meaning that 1 in 6 of the union’s nearly 150,000 autoworkers were on the picket lines. According to UAW website, the "Stand Up Strike" is this generation’s answer to autoworkers' Sit-Down Strikes in 1937.

Marick F. Mastersis a professor of business in the Department of Management and Information Systems at the Mike Ilitch School of Business at Wayne State University. Marick’s research and teaching interests lie in negotiations and conflict resolution, unions, business and labor political action. Marick has published four books, including The UAW: An Iconic Union Falls in Scandal in 2021.