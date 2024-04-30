Slamdance Film Festival leaving Park City for LA in 2025

Slamdance made its home in Park City after its founding in 1995 and has featured filmmakers including Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer”), Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”), and Steven Soderbergh (“Ocean’s Eleven”).

The event has long accompanied the Sundance Film Festival in late January. For years Slamdance resided at the Treasure Mountain Inn on Main Street. Then in January 2024, the nonprofit used the Doubletree hotel, formerly known as The Yarrow, to host screenings.

Slamdance reported an 18% increase year-over-year in ticket and pass sales during the 2024 festival, which also included screenings at the University of Utah.

The film festival said in a press release Tuesday the move to Los Angeles will promote the growth of Slamdance’s year-round operations, which aims to help creators.

The 2025 event will run Feb. 20 to Feb. 25 at venues in and around Hollywood. The festival aims to be financially accessible, with in-person passes starting at $50 and many programs free to the public.

The Slamdance news comes weeks after the Sundance Film Festival announced it could move from Park City after 2026. Sundance officials have cited Park City’s high cost and lack of accessibility.