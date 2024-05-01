Larry H. Miller Company acquires Redstone cinemas after theater bankruptcy

Larry H. Miller Megaplex is a subsidiary of the wealthy Utah family investment firm, which deals in everything from automobiles to real estate.

Now, the Millers are taking over Park City’s only remaining commercial movie theater.

Formerly, California-based Metropolitan Theatres Corporation owned Redstone 8 Cinemas and Holiday Village 4 Cinemas through its own subsidiary.

After Metro Theatres filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy Feb. 29, Park City’s Holiday Village abruptly closed March 28.

Redstone, located farther out in Kimball Junction, was the company’s last theater in Utah.

Megaplex Theatres promises to renovate the 20-year-old cinema with lounge-style recliners as well as upgrade the tech, décor, food and beverages.

The acquisition is effective July 1. The company says it will begin renovations that month and hopes to open before the holidays.