Larry H. Miller Company acquires Redstone cinemas after theater bankruptcy

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published May 1, 2024 at 2:04 PM MDT
Redstone 8 Cinemas are located at Kimball Junction, just outside Park City proper. It's hosted Sundance Film Festival screenings in years past.
Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres
Redstone 8 Cinemas are located at Kimball Junction, just outside Park City proper. It's hosted Sundance Film Festival screenings in years past.

The new owner of Kimball Junction’s Redstone 8 Cinemas, Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres, promises luxury renovations.

Larry H. Miller Megaplex is a subsidiary of the wealthy Utah family investment firm, which deals in everything from automobiles to real estate.

Now, the Millers are taking over Park City’s only remaining commercial movie theater.

Formerly, California-based Metropolitan Theatres Corporation owned Redstone 8 Cinemas and Holiday Village 4 Cinemas through its own subsidiary.

After Metro Theatres filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy Feb. 29, Park City’s Holiday Village abruptly closed March 28.

Redstone, located farther out in Kimball Junction, was the company’s last theater in Utah.

Megaplex Theatres promises to renovate the 20-year-old cinema with lounge-style recliners as well as upgrade the tech, décor, food and beverages.

The acquisition is effective July 1. The company says it will begin renovations that month and hopes to open before the holidays.
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
Connor Thomas
