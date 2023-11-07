© 2023 KPCW

Mountain Money

Utah's Guiding Our Growth survey results

By Roger Goldman,
Doug WellsAlison Kuhlow
Published November 7, 2023 at 1:42 PM MST

Laura Hanson with Governor's Office of Planning and Budget, highlights the results from Utah’s Guiding Our Growth Survey.

An extensive public survey of residents in both rural and urban areas indicates Utahns have strong feelings about housing, water, transportation and open space needs going into the future.

In May, Gov. Spencer Cox kicked off the Guiding Our Growth Survey, engaging the public in a discussion about how Utahns think the state should respond to the challenges and opportunities that growth brings.

The survey closed on Aug. 31, and the results are now publicly available. Joining us to highlight the survey results is Laura Hanson with the Governor's Office of Planning and Budget.

The results

Mountain Money
