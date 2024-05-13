Inside the Prohibition on Non Compete Agreements

On April 23, the Federal Trade Commission promulgated a final rule that banned employee non compete agreements nationwide as of September 2024. Non competes have been a staple in many industries. The long awaited final rule has already been subject to judicial challenge.

So why did the FTC make this move and what is its likely impact? We are lucky to be joined by Anna Rathbun, an expert in competition law and a partner at Latham & Watkins to explain.

