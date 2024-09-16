'The Highest Calling' explores the U.S. presidency and the shaping of democracy

For years, bestselling author David M. Rubenstein has explored and illuminated the contours of American democracy through conversations with noted leaders and historians in books like "The American Experiment" and "How to Lead." In "The Highest Calling," out September 10, 2024, he offers an enlightening overview of arguably the single most important office in the world: the American presidency.

As we approach the 2024 election date, these stories, experiences, and insights are of singular importance while American voters assess the current candidates. What can we learn from past presidents? What qualities should we look for in the potential occupants of the highest office?