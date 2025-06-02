© 2025 KPCW

Mountain Money

'Tequila Wars' examines Jose Cuervo's history

Roger Goldman,
Kevin Kennedy
Published June 2, 2025 at 5:40 PM MDT
A photo of Ted Genoways
Mary Anne Andrei
Ted Genoways

After 12 years of research in the Tequila Valley outside Guadalajara, Mexico and countless bottles of Tequila, Ted Genoways completed his book, "Tequila Wars: Jose Cuervo and the Bloody Struggle for the Spirit of Mexico."

The book explores the expansion of a local liquor into a drink that's known across the globe. During the growth of the tequila industry, the nation where tequila originated is thrown into a decade long revolution but the tequila industry survives and thrives.

Mountain Money
Roger Goldman
Kevin Kennedy
