'Tequila Wars' examines Jose Cuervo's history

After 12 years of research in the Tequila Valley outside Guadalajara, Mexico and countless bottles of Tequila, Ted Genoways completed his book, "Tequila Wars: Jose Cuervo and the Bloody Struggle for the Spirit of Mexico."

The book explores the expansion of a local liquor into a drink that's known across the globe. During the growth of the tequila industry, the nation where tequila originated is thrown into a decade long revolution but the tequila industry survives and thrives.