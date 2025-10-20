© 2025 KPCW

Mountain Money

Personalized data driving force behind 'Smart Fit' exercises

By Roger Goldman,
Kevin Kennedy
Published October 20, 2025 at 12:17 PM MDT
The Smart Fit Method is not a gym, but a performance and longevity studio designed for maximum, measurable results in minimal time. It begins with comprehensive, non-invasive metabolic and strength testing to establish a baseline, including a biological age assessment.

Using this personalized data, expert coaches guide clients through highly efficient 20-minute sessions on specialized equipment that utilizes adaptive resistance and cryo-interval training.

The program is engineered for long-term health, with a focus on reversing biological aging, improving body composition and breaking stubborn fitness plateaus. Smart Fit also integrates cutting-edge wellness protocols like cold plunges and red light therapy to ensure optimal recovery and consistent, lifelong progress.

Roger Goldman
Kevin Kennedy
