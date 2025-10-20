Protect yourself from the latest phone, text and romance scams

Are the police really calling you about an urgent warrant? Sheriff Kacey Bates and Public Information Officer Sergeant Skyler Talbot from the Summit County Sheriff's Office expose the sophisticated tactics criminals are using to steal thousands of dollars from local residents, often by impersonating law enforcement.

They detail how scammers spoof phone numbers, what the red flags of a "romance scam" truly look like and why law enforcement agencies will never demand payment via gift cards or Bitcoin.

Learn how a simple "sorry, wrong number" text can land you in trouble and get a preview of the new verification system being launched by the sheriff's office. Arm yourself with the knowledge to stop these crimes before they happen.