Mountain Money podcast title card.
Mountain Money

Protect yourself from the latest phone, text and romance scams

By Roger Goldman,
Kevin Kennedy
Published October 20, 2025 at 12:22 PM MDT
Summit County Sheriff Kacey Bates and PIO Sergeant Skyler Talbot
Summit County Sheriff's Department
Summit County Sheriff Kacey Bates and PIO Sergeant Skyler Talbot

Are the police really calling you about an urgent warrant? Sheriff Kacey Bates and Public Information Officer Sergeant Skyler Talbot from the Summit County Sheriff's Office expose the sophisticated tactics criminals are using to steal thousands of dollars from local residents, often by impersonating law enforcement.

They detail how scammers spoof phone numbers, what the red flags of a "romance scam" truly look like and why law enforcement agencies will never demand payment via gift cards or Bitcoin.

Learn how a simple "sorry, wrong number" text can land you in trouble and get a preview of the new verification system being launched by the sheriff's office. Arm yourself with the knowledge to stop these crimes before they happen.

Roger Goldman
Kevin Kennedy
