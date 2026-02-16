Mountain Money | February 16, 2026 By Kevin Kennedy, Roger Goldman Published February 16, 2026 at 10:36 AM MST Listen • 51:08 KPCW Professor John McGinnis discusses his new book “Why Democracy Needs the Rich,” which challenges the prevailing belief that wealth undermines democracy. (00:38)Being President of the United States of America is not a guarantee of personal financial success. Author Megan Gorman explains why many presidents left the White House in worse financial condition than when they were elected. (23:29)