Utah Legislature wants to classify some e-bikes as motorcycles

This year, state policymakers are pushing regulations to keep up with electric bicycle manufacturers as they produce faster and faster bikes, often with throttles and without pedals.

Utah law only recognizes three classes, or kinds, of e-bikes. But because the fastest bikes don’t fall into any of those categories , there aren’t laws about who can operate them and how to operate them safely.

Davis County Republican Rep. Paul Cutler is looking to reclassify bikes that can exceed 20 miles per hour without pedaling, such as the popular Surron dirt bikes, as motorcycles.

Fellow Davis GOP Rep. Ariel Defay spoke in support of House Bill 381 before it passed the House 55-15 on Feb. 13.

“The use of e-motorcycles and e-bikes among our youth have become a problem in many communities,” she said. “[Cutler] has done great work to bring stakeholders together and come up with a really reasonable policy that I believe will give law enforcement the tools that they need to help regulate these bikes and also inform parents on what is appropriate, and what is safe, for their children.”

Law enforcement has previously told KPCW it’s seeing an increasing number of kids riding e-bikes recklessly , including speeding.

HB381 would also treat modified or souped up e-bikes as motorcycles or “high power electric devices.”

Going forward, no one under 16 would be able to ride e-motorcycles on roads. Everyone 16 and older will need a motorcycle endorsement on their driver’s license to do so.

The bill empowers local governments to adopt laws restricting e-motorcycles on bike paths and trails if they wish.

HB381 would impose a few new requirements for e-bikes in general.

That includes banning the use of alcohol while riding and mandating helmets for riders under 21 years old.

Anyone under the age of eight already can’t ride e-bikes in public. HB381 would add a safety course requirement for riders aged eight to 16 who want to ride on their own.

Riders aged eight to 16 don’t need a safety course certificate to ride if they do so under a parent’s supervision.

HB381 now moves on to the Utah Senate for consideration.

The 2026 Legislative General Session ends March 6.