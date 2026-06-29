Mountain Money | June 29, 2026
Pizza is only part of the recipe at Pizza Yard. Owner Matt Reschke explains how he's built a thriving business by focusing on community first, creating a place where strangers become friends and everyone feels like a regular. (00:44)
- Then, as Park City prepares for its Fourth of July celebration, Scott Linzer of Skyworx takes listeners behind the scenes of the spectacular drone show set to light up the night sky. He shares what it takes to choreograph hundreds of drones, how the industry is rapidly replacing traditional fireworks, and why demand for these high-tech displays has never been greater. (26:18)