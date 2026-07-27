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Mountain Money

Mountain Money | July 27, 2026

By Roger Goldman,
Kevin Kennedy
Published July 27, 2026 at 12:08 PM MDT

Long before the dot-com boom or the 2008 financial crisis, the global economy experienced a massive theoretical bubble that ordinary, middle-class citizens fueled with borrowed money. In the early 1870s, a frenzy of investments in European stock markets and American railroad bonds set the stage for a dramatic crash that would reshape the modern world.

On this episode of Mountain Money, Roger Goldman and Kevin Kennedy sit down with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Liaquat Ahamed to discuss his latest book, "1873: The Rothschilds, the First Great Depression, and the Making of the Modern World." Ahamed explores why financial crises accelerate history and uses the legendary Rothschild banking family as a launchpad to understanding the first global economic depression.

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Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
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Kevin Kennedy
See stories by Kevin Kennedy