Mountain Money | November 9, 2026
- Nathaniel Philbrick discusses his new book, The Rush: California Gold, the Civil War, and the Making of the Modern World. Philbrick examines how the 1848 discovery of gold kindled a global phenomenon, accelerated American expansion, deeply escalated national tensions over slavery, and set the stage for the Civil War.
- Michelle Johnson, founder of All Arden Design Studio, shares how she's bringing custom cabinetry and personalized interior design to Park City through a combination of traditional Midwest craftsmanship and modern design. She discusses her unique production process, the studio's collaborative showroom and her vision for growing a local design community.