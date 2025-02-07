© 2025 KPCW

Community Campfire: KPCW’s legacy of laughter and connection

By Amber Borowski Johnson
Published February 7, 2025 at 3:15 PM MST
KPCW plaque

Gather ‘round as we explore the story behind the name, Community Campfire. We meet Edna, the station’s most temperamental employee, and hear about Bessie the Cow, who played a key role in raising funds during the Summer Pledge Drive. And, of course, what would our history be without some good old-fashioned bloopers.

Don Gomes and the old KPCW audio board.
1 of 4  — gomes old radio board.jpeg
Don Gomes and the old KPCW audio board.
Don Gomes
Madjacks softball team.
2 of 4  — Soccer MadJacks1978.jpeg
Madjacks softball team. Denver Pyle was our sponsor. We all wore "7" for his character's mule, #7.
Don Gomes
Don Gomes circa 1977.
3 of 4  — 2Directing Mode 1977.jpg
Don Gomes circa 1977.
Don Gomes
Don Gomes cartoon from Pat Bagley.
4 of 4  — gomes cartoon 2.jpg
Don Gomes cartoon from Pat Bagley.
Don Gomes

