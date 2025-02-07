Community Campfire: KPCW’s legacy of laughter and connection
Gather ‘round as we explore the story behind the name, Community Campfire. We meet Edna, the station’s most temperamental employee, and hear about Bessie the Cow, who played a key role in raising funds during the Summer Pledge Drive. And, of course, what would our history be without some good old-fashioned bloopers.
1 of 4 — gomes old radio board.jpeg
Don Gomes and the old KPCW audio board.
Don Gomes
2 of 4 — Soccer MadJacks1978.jpeg
Madjacks softball team. Denver Pyle was our sponsor. We all wore "7" for his character's mule, #7.
Don Gomes
3 of 4 — 2Directing Mode 1977.jpg
Don Gomes circa 1977.
Don Gomes
4 of 4 — gomes cartoon 2.jpg
Don Gomes cartoon from Pat Bagley.
Don Gomes