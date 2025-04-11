Looking back to the beginning as the Park City Follies celebrates 25 years

The Park City Follies took the stage in 2000 and continues to be one of the hottest tickets in town twenty five years later. Of course, where it began and where it is today is a long, winding and hilarious road where the actors on stage were more skiers who could read lines, and the Egyptian theatre was, shall we say, lacking in any sort of technology.

The love and commitment that pours out of the creators and performers each year is a testament to their love of the town and the love of this show.

Terry Moffitt / The Egyptian Theater Park City Follies thanks the audience after a show