The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

Looking back to the beginning as the Park City Follies celebrates 25 years

By Andrea Buchanan
Published April 11, 2025 at 1:04 PM MDT
Past Park City Follies cast in front of the Egyptian Theater
Terry Moffitt
/
The Egyptian Theater
Past Park City Follies cast in front of the Egyptian Theater

The Park City Follies took the stage in 2000 and continues to be one of the hottest tickets in town twenty five years later. Of course, where it began and where it is today is a long, winding and hilarious road where the actors on stage were more skiers who could read lines, and the Egyptian theatre was, shall we say, lacking in any sort of technology.

The love and commitment that pours out of the creators and performers each year is a testament to their love of the town and the love of this show.

Park City Follies thanks the audience after a show
Terry Moffitt
/
The Egyptian Theater
Park City Follies thanks the audience after a show
Park City Follies' Tom Clyde opens the show
Terry Moffitt
/
The Egyptian Theater
Park City Follies' Tom Clyde opens the show

Andrea Buchanan
Producer for The Community Campfire
