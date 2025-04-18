© 2025 KPCW

Beyond the books: Inside local legend Miss Sally’s world of wonder

By Amber Borowski Johnson
Published April 18, 2025 at 11:22 AM MDT
Miss Sally's colorful storytime at Midway Elementary School
Phineas and Ferb, Midway Elementary's two-headed calf
Did you ever have a teacher who sprinkled a little magic on your childhood? At Midway Elementary, Miss Sally the librarian has reached near-mythical status — a beloved book-whisperer whose story times are a kaleidoscope of color, laughter and imagination. Children adore her, adults sing her praises and the library? It’s basically a portal to another realm.

So, Amber Johnson packed her backpack and returned to school for a day — on a mission to explore the enchanting universe Miss Sally creates for her students... and to get the scoop on another curious campus legend: the famous two-headed calf.

Miss Sally's colorful storytime at Midway Elementary School
