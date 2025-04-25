© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

‘Ken of the Mountain’: The humble king behind the legacy of the Jordanelle Ridge Trail System

By Amber Borowski Johnson
Published April 25, 2025 at 1:11 PM MDT
Ken McCarthy at the Jordanelle Ridge Trail System.
Amber Johnson
/
KPCW
Ken McCarthy at the Jordanelle Ridge Trail System.

Ken McCarthy has spent many years turning vision into reality—one trail at a time. With a gift for teaching and a passion for the outdoors, he’s devoted countless hours shaping the Jordanelle Ridge Trail System, turning rugged hillsides into a vibrant network of adventure. Every mile reflects his vision: a place where future generations can grow, ride and connect with the land.

As a coach, mentor and former ski instructor, Ken’s impact reaches far beyond trail work. He’s inspired youth through the Wasatch Mountain Bike Team and fostered a strong sense of community on and off the trails.

Don’t miss your chance to ride into the future—Ken is also giving us a sneak peek at the new trails dropping this summer, and trust us, he’s just getting started.

Ken McCarthy at the Jordanelle Ridge Trail System.
Amber Johnson
/
KPCW
Ken McCarthy at the Jordanelle Ridge Trail System.

The Community Campfire
Amber Borowski Johnson
KPCW Community Engagement Manager
See stories by Amber Borowski Johnson