‘Ken of the Mountain’: The humble king behind the legacy of the Jordanelle Ridge Trail System

Ken McCarthy has spent many years turning vision into reality—one trail at a time. With a gift for teaching and a passion for the outdoors, he’s devoted countless hours shaping the Jordanelle Ridge Trail System, turning rugged hillsides into a vibrant network of adventure. Every mile reflects his vision: a place where future generations can grow, ride and connect with the land.

As a coach, mentor and former ski instructor, Ken’s impact reaches far beyond trail work. He’s inspired youth through the Wasatch Mountain Bike Team and fostered a strong sense of community on and off the trails.

Don’t miss your chance to ride into the future—Ken is also giving us a sneak peek at the new trails dropping this summer, and trust us, he’s just getting started.