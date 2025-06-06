Nuzzles and Co field trip and tour with a 100 pound Great Dane

Nuzzles began 30 years ago when people in the community wanted to help dogs and cats who needed to find homes. It started out as a small shelter and has grown to become a refuge for so many of our favorite four legged creatures.

Stop any dog anywhere in town and it's a strong possibility that they came from Nuzzles. We took one of their rescues, Socks, a 100 pound Great Dane on a field trip — a hike and a pup cup from Starbucks. He got his first taste of whipped cream and we got to smile a lot and love on this big boy. Heaven.