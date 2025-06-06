© 2025 KPCW

The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

Nuzzles and Co field trip and tour with a 100 pound Great Dane

By Andrea Buchanan
Published June 6, 2025 at 1:10 PM MDT
Nuzzles rescue dog Socks on a hike with trainer Jordan
Andrea Buchanan
/
KPCW
Nuzzles rescue dog Socks on a hike with trainer Jordan

Nuzzles began 30 years ago when people in the community wanted to help dogs and cats who needed to find homes. It started out as a small shelter and has grown to become a refuge for so many of our favorite four legged creatures.

Stop any dog anywhere in town and it's a strong possibility that they came from Nuzzles. We took one of their rescues, Socks, a 100 pound Great Dane on a field trip — a hike and a pup cup from Starbucks. He got his first taste of whipped cream and we got to smile a lot and love on this big boy. Heaven.

Nuzzles rescue dog Socks got to leave the ranch for a field trip
1 of 3  — Nuzzles - Socks run.jpg
Nuzzles rescue dog Socks got to leave the ranch for a field trip
Andrea Buchanan / KPCW
Nuzzles rescue dog Socks enjoys a pup cup at Starbucks
2 of 3  — Nuzzles - Socks pup cup.JPG
Nuzzles rescue dog Socks enjoys a pup cup at Starbucks
Andrea Buchanan / KPCW
Nuzzles rescue dog Socks going home with his forever family
3 of 3  — Nuzzles - Socks forever home.JPG
Nuzzles rescue dog Socks going home with his forever family
Andrea Buchanan / KPCW

The Community Campfire
Andrea Buchanan
Producer for The Community Campfire
See stories by Andrea Buchanan