Food rescuers giving food a second chance

Julianne Carone, the area director for WasteLess, a non-profit organization that rescues surplus, edible food from grocery stores, restaurants, caterers and delivers to local receiving agencies for distribution to the food insecure in our community. KPCW's Andrea Buchanan joins Julianne as she rescues unused food from Le Depot on Main Street and delivers it to Summit Community Clubhouse, a non-profit in Park City working to end social and financial isolation for people impacted by mental illness.

