© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

Food rescuers giving food a second chance

By Andrea Buchanan
Published August 1, 2025 at 2:19 PM MDT
Galen Zamarra, owner of Le Depot, and Julianne Carone, area director of WasteLess, work together to keep food out of landfills and give to people in the community who are food insecure.
Andrea Buchanan
/
KPCW
Galen Zamarra, owner of Le Depot, and Julianne Carone, area director of WasteLess, work together to keep food out of landfills and give to people in the community who are food insecure.

Julianne Carone, the area director for WasteLess, a non-profit organization that rescues surplus, edible food from grocery stores, restaurants, caterers and delivers to local receiving agencies for distribution to the food insecure in our community. KPCW's Andrea Buchanan joins Julianne as she rescues unused food from Le Depot on Main Street and delivers it to Summit Community Clubhouse, a non-profit in Park City working to end social and financial isolation for people impacted by mental illness.

Tags
The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Andrea Buchanan
Producer for The Community Campfire
See stories by Andrea Buchanan