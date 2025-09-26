© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

'Burn those jammies down': One woman’s journey from stroke to strength

By Amber Borowski Johnson
Published September 26, 2025 at 12:26 PM MDT
Julie Kuch during the marathon
Julie Kuch
Julie Kuch during the marathon

Julie Kuch was in the middle of coaching someone through a brain injury when she felt the unmistakable signs of another stroke. The Midway mother of five had already endured one life-altering stroke in her early thirties, a grueling recovery that reshaped every corner of her life.

Yet instead of retreating after the second, she fixed her sights on a bold new challenge: the St. George Marathon. Training pushed her to her limits, but it was a quiet, symbolic moment on race morning that ultimately reawakened the strongest parts of herself.

Julie Kuch Family
Julie Kuch
Julie Kuch Family

Tags
The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Amber Borowski Johnson
KPCW Community Engagement Manager
See stories by Amber Borowski Johnson