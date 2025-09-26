'Burn those jammies down': One woman’s journey from stroke to strength

Julie Kuch was in the middle of coaching someone through a brain injury when she felt the unmistakable signs of another stroke. The Midway mother of five had already endured one life-altering stroke in her early thirties, a grueling recovery that reshaped every corner of her life.

Yet instead of retreating after the second, she fixed her sights on a bold new challenge: the St. George Marathon. Training pushed her to her limits, but it was a quiet, symbolic moment on race morning that ultimately reawakened the strongest parts of herself.