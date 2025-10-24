How Rocky Mountain Therapy Dogs are changing lives across the Wasatch Back

Not all heroes wear capes — some have wagging tails and wet noses. Rocky Mountain Therapy Dogs bring comfort and joy wherever they go: helping children build confidence as they read, offering calm companionship in senior centers and even saving lives.

Some are rescues, others have been therapy dogs since puppyhood, but all share a strong bond with their devoted handlers. Meet two of these dogs and discover the heart, patience and training that turn an ordinary pup into an extraordinary hero.