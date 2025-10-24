© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

How Rocky Mountain Therapy Dogs are changing lives across the Wasatch Back

By Amber Borowski Johnson
Published October 24, 2025 at 10:15 AM MDT
Hank reading with student Ava and Jackie
The Levins
Hank reading with student Ava and Jackie

Not all heroes wear capes — some have wagging tails and wet noses. Rocky Mountain Therapy Dogs bring comfort and joy wherever they go: helping children build confidence as they read, offering calm companionship in senior centers and even saving lives.

Some are rescues, others have been therapy dogs since puppyhood, but all share a strong bond with their devoted handlers. Meet two of these dogs and discover the heart, patience and training that turn an ordinary pup into an extraordinary hero.

Hank with owners Jackie and Maury Levin
The Levins
Hank with owners Jackie and Maury Levin

Tags
The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Amber Borowski Johnson
KPCW Community Engagement Manager
See stories by Amber Borowski Johnson