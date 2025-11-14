How a small idea became a big Heber Valley tradition of giving

Nine years ago, Sariah Perkins wondered if a few neighbors could make a difference. Today the Heber Valley Community Clothing and Toy Exchange, held this year on Dec. 5-6, is a beloved December tradition, where clothes, toys and small household items find new homes.

What began with just a handful of tables has grown into a volunteer-powered event that unites the community and restores hope. Hear the incredible stories of lives that have been touched, and see how even the smallest ideas can spark acts of giving that ripple far beyond what anyone ever imagined.

Sariah Perkins Heber Valley Community Clothing & Toy Exchange