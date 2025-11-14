© 2025 KPCW

The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

How a small idea became a big Heber Valley tradition of giving

By Amber Borowski Johnson
Published November 14, 2025 at 3:00 PM MST
Heber Valley Community Clothing & Toy Exchange (L to R: Michaela Larsen, Sariah Perkins and Faith Poulsen)
Sariah Perkins
Heber Valley Community Clothing & Toy Exchange (L to R: Michaela Larsen, Sariah Perkins and Faith Poulsen)

Nine years ago, Sariah Perkins wondered if a few neighbors could make a difference. Today the Heber Valley Community Clothing and Toy Exchange, held this year on Dec. 5-6, is a beloved December tradition, where clothes, toys and small household items find new homes.

What began with just a handful of tables has grown into a volunteer-powered event that unites the community and restores hope. Hear the incredible stories of lives that have been touched, and see how even the smallest ideas can spark acts of giving that ripple far beyond what anyone ever imagined.

Heber Valley Community Clothing & Toy Exchange
Sariah Perkins
Heber Valley Community Clothing & Toy Exchange
Heber Valley Community Clothing & Toy Exchange flyer
Sariah Perkins
Heber Valley Community Clothing & Toy Exchange flyer

The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Amber Borowski Johnson
KPCW Community Engagement Manager
Amber Borowski Johnson