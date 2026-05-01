The Community Campfire | May 01, 2026

Before sunrise at the Park City Ice Arena, skaters are already at work. In this piece by Andrea Buchanan, Olympic hopefuls train with focus and precision, balancing big dreams with the excitement of an upcoming spring show. (04:10)

Then step into the woods and uncover a hidden world. On a whimsical mushroom hunt in the Wasatch Back, Amber Borowski Johnson explores fungi, curiosity and obsession while picking up simple tips for beginners ready to look a little closer. (11:01)

High School Sports Intern Madeline Jaquet has this weeks skinny on the latest in local and national sports. (30:50)

To wrap up the show, our Music Sesh celebrates International Jazz Day. Mitch and John sit down with Rich Rector, host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz, to talk about what makes the day special—and why KPCW is the only station in Utah marking it with a dedicated jazz showcase. Tonight and tomorrow at 10 p.m. (34:29)