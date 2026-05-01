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The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

The Community Campfire | May 01, 2026

By John Burdick,
Andrea BuchananMitchell ElliottAmber Borowski Johnson
Published May 1, 2026 at 1:44 PM MDT
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
KPCW

Olympic hopefuls train with focus and precision, balancing big dreams with the excitement of an upcoming spring show, Go on a whimsical mushroom hunt in the Wasatch Back to explore fungi, curiosity and obsession while picking up simple tips for beginners ready to look a little closer, High School Sports Intern Madeline Jaquet has this weeks skinny on the latest in local and national sports, Host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz, Rich Rector, talks about what makes International Jazz day special—and why KPCW is the only station in Utah with a dedicated jazz showcase to mark the day.

Before sunrise at the Park City Ice Arena, skaters are already at work. In this piece by Andrea Buchanan, Olympic hopefuls train with focus and precision, balancing big dreams with the excitement of an upcoming spring show. (04:10)

Then step into the woods and uncover a hidden world. On a whimsical mushroom hunt in the Wasatch Back, Amber Borowski Johnson explores fungi, curiosity and obsession while picking up simple tips for beginners ready to look a little closer. (11:01)

High School Sports Intern Madeline Jaquet has this weeks skinny on the latest in local and national sports. (30:50)

To wrap up the show, our Music Sesh celebrates International Jazz Day. Mitch and John sit down with Rich Rector, host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz, to talk about what makes the day special—and why KPCW is the only station in Utah marking it with a dedicated jazz showcase. Tonight and tomorrow at 10 p.m. (34:29)

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
See stories by John Burdick
Andrea Buchanan
Producer for The Community Campfire
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Mitchell Elliott
Assistant Program Director and Volunteer DJ Coordinator
See stories by Mitchell Elliott
Amber Borowski Johnson
KPCW Community Engagement Manager
See stories by Amber Borowski Johnson