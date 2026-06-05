The Community Campfire | June 5, 2026
- Amber goes behind the scenes of the Park Silly Sunday Market, which kicks off their 2026 summer season this Sunday. (04:05)
- Then, Andrea visits with retired chef and longtime Park City resident Julie Wilson, who helped shape the food and beverage programs in Deer Valley for the last 40 years. (16:35)
- Coach Skinner and new sports intern Matthew Traub get the jump on the summer sports season. (26:41)
- And the Campfire Music Sesh features Logan, UT-based singer-songwriter Saemore with an in-studio performance. (32:55)