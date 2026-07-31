The Community Campfire | July 31, 2026
- Charlie Sturgis, a Park City resident since the 1980s, helped pioneer ski touring and mountain biking in the area while playing a key role in creating the trail system locals and visitors enjoy today. (4:02)
- A Wasatch High School graduate had the artistic opportunity of a lifetime: helping create a masterful replica of the Gates of Paradise. (14:50)
- Coach Skinner and high school intern Matthew Traub share insights and musings on local sports and beyond. (24:24)
- Indie surf-rock band “Rally” gives an in-studio performance before taking the stage Friday night at Kilby Court. (31:22)