The Community Campfire | October 30, 2026
- Through the voices of members Annie and Christine and Program Director Luisa, this story explores how the Summit Clubhouse offers a lifeline of belonging, meaningful work, and renewed hope for individuals navigating mental illness.
- Coach Skinner and KPCW sports intern Matthew Traub hit the ice with the Wasatch Railers, a new co-ed high school hockey club bringing players from Wasatch, Deer Creek and South Summit together for its inaugural season.
- The young cast of Egyptian Youth Theatre’s Nemo Junior shares what it takes to bring the beloved underwater story to the stage.