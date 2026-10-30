© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

The Community Campfire | October 30, 2026

By John Burdick,
Andrea BuchananBill SkinnerMitchell Elliott
Published October 30, 2026 at 3:27 PM MDT
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
KPCW
  • Through the voices of members Annie and Christine and Program Director Luisa, this story explores how the Summit Clubhouse offers a lifeline of belonging, meaningful work, and renewed hope for individuals navigating mental illness.
  • Coach Skinner and KPCW sports intern Matthew Traub hit the ice with the Wasatch Railers, a new co-ed high school hockey club bringing players from Wasatch, Deer Creek and South Summit together for its inaugural season.
  • The young cast of Egyptian Youth Theatre’s Nemo Junior shares what it takes to bring the beloved underwater story to the stage.
Tags
The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
See stories by John Burdick
Andrea Buchanan
Producer for The Community Campfire
See stories by Andrea Buchanan
Bill Skinner
KPCW Host / Production Specialist
See stories by Bill Skinner
Mitchell Elliott
Assistant Program Director and Volunteer DJ Coordinator
See stories by Mitchell Elliott