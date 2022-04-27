Connect Summit County on local May Mental Health awareness month events
May is Mental Health Awareness month and Rachel Devine of Connect Summit County joins us to preview all the events, films, discussions, and panels taking place during the month. It’s about education and reducing stigma. "Marvelous and the Black Hole” kicks it off this Sunday.