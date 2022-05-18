© 2022 KPCW

The Power of Regret: How Looking Backward Moves Us Forward

Published May 18, 2022 at 11:29 AM MDT
Daniel Pink

Psychologist, author and speaker Daniel Pink joins The Mountain Life to discuss his book The Power of Regret: How Looking Backward Moves Us Forward. It was an instant NYT bestseller about the transforming power of our most misunderstood yet potentially most valuable emotion: regret.

The Mountain Life Daniel PinkPsychologyBook Discussion
