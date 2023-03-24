Meg Zucker, author of "Born Extraordinary: Empowering Children With Differences and Disabilities"

Meg Zucker was born with one finger on each hand, shortened forearms, and one toe on each misshapen foot, caused by a genetic condition called ectrodactyly. She would eventually pass this condition on to her two sons. Meg, along with her husband, raised both boys and their adopted daughter, who has her own invisible differences. In her new book, "Born Extraordinary: Empowering Children With Differences and Disabilities," Zucker shows parents how best to empower their children to confront others’ assumptions, grow in confidence, and encourage dialogue—rather than silence, fear, and shame—around difference.

