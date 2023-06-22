© 2023 KPCW

The Mountain Life

How to tell an engaging story

By David Wintzer,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published June 21, 2023 at 10:24 AM MDT

Bestselling author Ruta Sepetys is known for her novels "Between Shades of Gray," "Salt to the Sea," and more.

She discussed her new book, her first non-fiction title, "You: The Story: A Writer’s Guide to Craft Through Memory."

Sepetys is a fervent believer in the power of story to bridge the widths between us.

She has made her name doing the research and legwork that bring stories alive and keep history relevant.

Sepetys shares the most important elements of telling a story: heartbreak, hope, hilarity and humiliation.

The Mountain Life
David Wintzer
The Mountain Life Co-Host
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
