How to tell an engaging story

Bestselling author Ruta Sepetys is known for her novels "Between Shades of Gray," "Salt to the Sea," and more.

She discussed her new book, her first non-fiction title, "You: The Story: A Writer’s Guide to Craft Through Memory."

Sepetys is a fervent believer in the power of story to bridge the widths between us.

She has made her name doing the research and legwork that bring stories alive and keep history relevant.

Sepetys shares the most important elements of telling a story: heartbreak, hope, hilarity and humiliation.