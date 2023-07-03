© 2023 KPCW

The Mountain Life

Investigating toxic chemicals in today's clothes

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published July 3, 2023 at 1:52 PM MDT

Investigative journalist and sustainable fashion expert Alden Wicker discusses her book "To Dye For: How Toxic Fashion is Making Us Sick - And How We Can Fight Back." 

In 2019, airline employees filed a lawsuit against a uniform manufacturer, the suit detailed the plight of hundreds of flight attendants having severe adverse reactions to their new synthetic/high-performance uniforms—garments their employer deemed mandatory. Among the reactions were serious and, in some cases, total hair loss, skin sores, extreme fatigue, and other debilitating side effects.

Alden Wicker is an expert on eco-friendly fashion and the industry’s global impact on the environment and people. She had become intimate with fashion’s link to climate change, waste, water pollution, and poverty. Before she would comment on the airline employees' suit, she needed to know more, so she began to investigate and nothing she had heard about the case could have prepared her for what she soon unearthed.

