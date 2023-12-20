"Raising A Kid Who Can: Simple Strategies to Build a Lifetime of Adaptability and Emotional Strength"

"Raising A Kid Who Can" gives parents the unparalleled opportunity to sit with a doctor, a psychologist, and a child therapist and ask: “Based on all that modern science has to offer, what are the most important things I should try to do in raising my kid?” The authors know what matters, they know what works, and they know how to explain it to parents so they can do it. It’s time to parent smarter, not harder.

The book is a novel reinvention of the typical parenting book and a singular resource that offers timeless parenting truths. Carefully curated, high-quality information is presented in clear, short sections with playful illustrations to keep it engaging. Readers will find strategies such as the Validation Sandwich method to help children function in the face of anxiety. It’s a seemingly contradictory but effective method that helps parents validate and express confidence in their kids without solving their anxiety for them.