Addiction medicine expert Dr. Nzinga Harrison shows us an alternative to addiction: Un-addiction

In the United States, 46% of adults have a family member or close friend who is, or has been, addicted to drugs. Despite how widespread it is, addiction is one of the most misunderstood medical conditions of our lifetime. Dr. Nzinga Harrison, a board-certified physician with specialties in psychiatry and addiction medicine draws from a wealth of well-researched studies and years of personal experience to uncover the intricate factors that predict a person's risk of falling into addiction. She discusses this in her new book, “Un-Addiction: 6 Mind-Changing Conversations That Could Save a Life."