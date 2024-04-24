© 2024 KPCW

The Mountain Life

Science provides the data, but art communicates the message to save Great Salt Lake

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published April 24, 2024 at 3:49 PM MDT
Lynn Ware Peek, Amy McDonald, and Mary Beth Maziarz
Lynn Ware Peek, Amy McDonald, and Mary Beth Maziarz

Founder of Brolly Arts, Amy MacDonald, brings awareness to the declining Great Salt Lake through the arts. As is said about her efforts, the science has figured out the crisis, but art can bring it to the people who, through their understanding and passion, can institute large-scale change. A screening event of her film project, "Illusion of Abundance," takes place on Tuesday, April 30, from 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm at Westminster University's Vieve Gore Concert Hall.

Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
Mary Beth Maziarz
