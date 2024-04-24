Science provides the data, but art communicates the message to save Great Salt Lake

Founder of Brolly Arts, Amy MacDonald, brings awareness to the declining Great Salt Lake through the arts. As is said about her efforts, the science has figured out the crisis, but art can bring it to the people who, through their understanding and passion, can institute large-scale change. A screening event of her film project, "Illusion of Abundance," takes place on Tuesday, April 30, from 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm at Westminster University's Vieve Gore Concert Hall.

