The Mountain Life

Author's 750-mile grueling trek through the Grand Canyon is no 'Walk in the Park'

By Jay Burke,
Lynn Ware PeekMary Beth Maziarz
Published July 24, 2024 at 11:08 AM MDT
KPCW

When we think of an adventure in the Grand Canyon, we perhaps think about rafting 280 miles down the Colorado River, or about the Rim-to-Rim hike. You likely wouldn’t imagine that a 750-mile hike would even be possible in the Grand Canyon, but Kevin Fedarko and National Geographic photographer Pete McBride did just that.

Fedarko talks about his “misadventure,” which he says he had no business doing, in his new book, "A Walk in the Park." He has spent the past twenty years writing about conservation, exploration and the mesmerization he feels about the Grand Canyon. Fedarko's writing has appeared in National Geographic, the New York Times, and Esquire, among other publications.

