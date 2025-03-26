SkiMo: The most grueling sport you'll ever love

SkiMo (ski mountaineering racing) is a human-powered endurance competition that involves climbing mountains on skis and/or by foot and in many race disciplines, passing through a series of transitions before descending on skis.

Three Park City locals have recently competed in the World Championships in Morgins, Switzerland. Locals, 16-year-old Sam Kirschner, 17-year-old Josh Itoi and 19-year-old Griffin Briley explain how SkiMo works, share their experiences at the World Championships and preview its debut in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.