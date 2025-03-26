© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

SkiMo: The most grueling sport you'll ever love

By Mary Beth Maziarz,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published March 26, 2025 at 1:17 PM MDT
US Skimo Team at World Championships
Michele Jakob

SkiMo (ski mountaineering racing) is a human-powered endurance competition that involves climbing mountains on skis and/or by foot and in many race disciplines, passing through a series of transitions before descending on skis.

Three Park City locals have recently competed in the World Championships in Morgins, Switzerland. Locals, 16-year-old Sam Kirschner, 17-year-old Josh Itoi and 19-year-old Griffin Briley explain how SkiMo works, share their experiences at the World Championships and preview its debut in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek