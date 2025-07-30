© 2025 KPCW

The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

Youth mental health and caring for the whole kid

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published July 30, 2025 at 3:50 PM MDT
Photo of Dr. Aaron Fischer at KPCW
KPCW

As part of our “Resilient Youth” series, Dr. Aaron Fischer of the University of Utah’s Huntsman Mental Health Institute talks about great strides in helping schools, families, and teens themselves utilize new resources and techniques for identifying kids who need extra support and helping them to feel better and develop deeper resilience. And he’s got some great tips for how to connect better with kids and teens, whether in times of trouble or smooth sailing.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
