© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

Life without cell phones in the classroom

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published October 8, 2025 at 5:34 PM MDT
Photo of Devorah Heitner
Devorah Heitner

Utah recently enacted a statewide law banning cell phones in schools during classroom hours, and Park City schools have banned cell phone use during the school day for grades 6 - 12. This significant policy shift has many families across Utah, including those in the Park City area, seeking practical guidance.

Devorah Heitner, Ph.D. and author of the acclaimed book "Growing Up in Public: Coming of Age in a Digital World," is an expert on the topic. Dr. Heitner's work provides invaluable, research-backed guidance on raising children in our increasingly connected world, emphasizing mentorship and thoughtful engagement with technology — a perfect fit for the conversations happening here in Summit County right now.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek