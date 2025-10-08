Life without cell phones in the classroom

Utah recently enacted a statewide law banning cell phones in schools during classroom hours, and Park City schools have banned cell phone use during the school day for grades 6 - 12. This significant policy shift has many families across Utah, including those in the Park City area, seeking practical guidance.

Devorah Heitner, Ph.D. and author of the acclaimed book "Growing Up in Public: Coming of Age in a Digital World," is an expert on the topic. Dr. Heitner's work provides invaluable, research-backed guidance on raising children in our increasingly connected world, emphasizing mentorship and thoughtful engagement with technology — a perfect fit for the conversations happening here in Summit County right now.