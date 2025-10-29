Bode Miller on the power of resilience

From embracing failure as life’s greatest teacher to finding purpose in something bigger than yourself, husband, father and Olympic champion Bode shares how mental fitness, self-awareness and hard work build the foundation for lasting growth and greatness.

He shares his perspective and experience on the importance of resilience, setbacks and perseverance, and why developing strong mental and emotional fitness is so critical in addition to physical fitness for this month’s Resilient Youth episode.

He will address the notion of mental fitness. He may talk about the importance of listening to your own internal voice and having the will to be successful on your own terms- rather than trying to please everybody else; the obvious importance of failure which is the only real way to overcome obstacles and become resilient. And also, he’s a big believer in good old-fashioned hard work, but he also believes in the collective from an energetic standpoint like when there’s something bigger than yourself in the mix, it elevates everything.