The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

The invisible medicine of gravity

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published October 29, 2025 at 2:41 PM MDT
Brennan Spiegel, MD, MSHS The Gravity Doctors

Gravity — it’s invisible, constant and so familiar we hardly notice it. But what if gravity isn’t just a background force — it’s a key player in our health? From anxiety and gut disorders to Alzheimer’s, UCLA professor and Cedars-Sinai gastroenterologist Dr. Brennan Spiegel believes gravity may be the missing link.

In his new book, "PULL: How Gravity Shapes Your Body, Steadies the Mind, and Guides Our Health," Dr. Spiegel introduces the emerging field of biogravitational medicine. He reveals how love feels like falling, why our gut helps keep us upright and how evidence-based practices can build resilience against the Earth’s constant pull.

