The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

The Mountain Life | February 25, 2026

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published February 25, 2026 at 10:45 AM MST
The Mountain Life podcast title card.
KPCW

This week on the Mountain Life, we’re talking about “Good Kids.” If you grew up hearing you were "an old soul,” “a delight to have in class," or "so mature for your age" – you were probably “a good kid.” Easy. Responsible. Dependable. But is there a dark side to being good? This Wednesday, as part of The Mountain Life’s Resilient Youth series, trauma therapist and parenting expert Maggie Nick discusses her new book, “Good Kids – Why You Suffered in Silence and How to Break the Cycle.”   

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz