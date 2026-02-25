The Mountain Life | February 25, 2026

This week on the Mountain Life, we’re talking about “Good Kids.” If you grew up hearing you were "an old soul,” “a delight to have in class," or "so mature for your age" – you were probably “a good kid.” Easy. Responsible. Dependable. But is there a dark side to being good? This Wednesday, as part of The Mountain Life’s Resilient Youth series, trauma therapist and parenting expert Maggie Nick discusses her new book, “Good Kids – Why You Suffered in Silence and How to Break the Cycle.”