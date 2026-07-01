The Mountain Life | July 1, 2026
- This week on The Mountain Life, we’ll speak with Academy Award-winning producer and educator Melissa Berton, who accepted her Oscar with the declaration that, “A period should end a sentence, not a girl’s education.” Join us to hear about the incredible progress that’s happening with menstrual equity around the world through her important work. (1:19)
- Then we’ll talk with Lonnie Mayne, speaker and author of Red Shoes Living, about “how to be intentional and positive in a world that often defaults to the negative.” (27:27)