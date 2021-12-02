Author Fritjof Capra | Oct. 11, 2021

On This Green Earth, Nell and Chris speak with Fritjof Capra.

In 1975, Capra released his book, The Tao of Physics, a seminal work that explored the parallels between subatomic and quantum physics and eastern philosophies embedded in Buddhism, Hinduism and Taoism. The book, which began as a passion project, has become a phenomenon. Millions of copies have been sold, and The Tao of Physics has been translated into 23 languages.

Capra, who is now 82 years old and lives in Berkeley, has just published a new book, Patterns of Connection: Essential Essays from Five Decades.