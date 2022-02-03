UNESCO Sponsored Expedition Leads to Discovery of Rare Coral Reef Near Tahiti | Feb. 1, 2022

Nell and Chris speak with Dr. Laetitia Hedouin, whose most recent expedition resulted in a rare coral reef discovery.

Dr. Hedouin is part of the French National Centre for Scientific Research and a researcher at the Centre for Island Research and Environmental Observatory. Found near Tahiti, the highly unusual coral reef discovery is part of UNESCO’s global approach to mapping the ocean. Dr. Hedouin will share just why this discovery is so significant.