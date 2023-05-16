Summit County Department of Health's Climate Change and Public Health speaker series

The World Health Organization and other leading public health agencies recognize that climate change is growing public health challenge. Recently, the Summit County Department of Health launched a Climate Change and Public Health speaker series to talk about the issues. The first of the three-event program was May 9 and focused on environmental health.

Summit County Sustainability Program manager Emily Quinton and Darcy Glenn, researcher with the Woodwell Climate Research Center helped summarize and discuss the results of the first event.

