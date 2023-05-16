© 2023 KPCW

🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
this_green_earth.jpg
This Green Earth

Summit County Department of Health's Climate Change and Public Health speaker series

By Chris Cherniak,
Nell LarsonClaire Wiley
Published May 16, 2023 at 3:34 PM MDT
Emily Quinton & Darcy Glenn.png
Emily Quinton and Darcy Glenn

The World Health Organization and other leading public health agencies recognize that climate change is growing public health challenge. Recently, the Summit County Department of Health launched a Climate Change and Public Health speaker series to talk about the issues. The first of the three-event program was May 9 and focused on environmental health.

Summit County Sustainability Program manager Emily Quinton and Darcy Glenn, researcher with the Woodwell Climate Research Center helped summarize and discuss the results of the first event.

